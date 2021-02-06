Time to end human tragedy: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday paid tribute to the Kashmiri people for their valiant struggle despite unprecedented Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as he called for an end to this “human tragedy”.

