close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 6, 2021

Dry weather likely during next 24 hours

Islamabad

A
APP
February 6, 2021

Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather was likely to in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, very cold in upper and north parts of Balochistan however, fog was likely to prevail in northeastern Punjab during morning hours, MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Islamabad (Z/P) 07, Murree, Narowal 01, Lahore (City 01, A/P Trace), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01, Chaklala Trace), Kashmir: Rawalakot 04 and Chakothi 01. Minimum temperature’s recorded (°C): Leh -9, Astore, Ziarat -8, Gupis -7, Kalat, Skardu, Kalam -06, Bagrote, Quetta -5, Malam Jabba, Gilgit and Parachinar -4.

Latest News

More From Islamabad