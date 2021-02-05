close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 5, 2021

Punjab govt orders crackdown on land grabbers

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 5, 2021

LAHORE: On the direction of Prime Minister and Chief Minister, the Punjab government has issued orders to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to launch an operation against the land grabbers across the province.

The orders were issued during a meeting chaired by the chief secretary here Thursday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan