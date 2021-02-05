Punjab govt orders crackdown on land grabbers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: On the direction of Prime Minister and Chief Minister, the Punjab government has issued orders to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to launch an operation against the land grabbers across the province.
The orders were issued during a meeting chaired by the chief secretary here Thursday.