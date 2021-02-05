Sundar Industrial Estate expansion plan approved

LAHORE:The Board of Directors of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company has approved the expansion plan of Sundar Industrial Estate, construction of Medical Trauma Centre alongside abolishing non-utilisation fees for commercial plots in all industrial estates managed by the PIEDMC and incentives package for investors to promote colonisation.

These decisions were made in the 147th meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company chaired Syed Nabil Hashmi. The meeting approved giving additional charge of Chief Executive Officer to Ali Moazzam Syed and proceedings of the last board meeting.

The Board also approved to apply water charges policy in all industrial estates and to form litigation committee for legal matters. The Board approved contract with Sui Northern Gas Company for supply of RLNG in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and to make agreement with NHA to build interchange on Motorway for easy access to the Park.

The PIEDMC board also approved incentive and installment package for industrialists wishing to purchase plots of 25 acres or more in QABP. During the meeting, PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi directed the management to expedite the development works related to the managed industrial estates, especially the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and to resolve issues related to security and customer services on an urgent basis. The Board Directors Syed Tariq Siraj Jafri, Arif Qasim, Ahsan Mehmood Butt, Usman Aslam Malik, Shahid Hussain Tarar, Muhammad Anees Khawaja, Dr Sameera Rehman, CEO Ali Moazzam Syed and other officers of relevant departments were present in the meeting.

LWMC: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade office to review ongoing cleanliness drive. The meeting was told that only 11, out of 57 mechanical sweepers, were operational. The minister directed the officials concerned that 28 mechanical sweepers be made operational by February 10 while remaining sweeping machines should be made operational in the next phase. The minister expressed displeasure over the presence of detritus on some roads in the city and non-provision of updated data about operational staff. He issued a final warning to the LWMC staff for the provision of certified data about its operational staff. Similarly, the minister directed that a comprehensive attendance mechanism of arrival and departure of the operational staff be compiled. He said that he would conduct surprise visits to different areas of the city to check staff attendance as well as the cleanliness situation. The responsible persons will be taken to task in case of the presence of litter, the minister warned. I want concrete results and no more excuses will be tolerated, he warned. There is no room for slackers in LWMC as the company's rectification task will be fulfilled, the minister added. Aslam Iqbal directed that agreements should be signed with housing societies for the removal of their garbage adding that cases be registered against societies found throwing their garbage around their surroundings.