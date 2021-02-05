close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
February 5, 2021

ATM machine installed at KTH

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber Automated Teller Machine was inaugurated at the Medical and Teaching Institute Khyber Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh ul Muqim. Islamic Banking Group Head Muhammad Arif Hanif, Divisional Head Liability IBG Ali Khan Arbab, Area Manager Islamic Arbab Ghayur Sikandar and Branch Manager The Bank of Khyber KTH branch Peshawar Sijad Ahmad were present in the occasion.

