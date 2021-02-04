Broadsheet threatens further enforcement action

LONDON: The Broadsheet LLC has threatened to commence further enforcement action against the assets of Pakistan if an estimated amount of over $2 million towards accrued interest, outstanding judgment debt and legal costs is not paid without any further delay.

This correspondent has obtained extensive communication of the last two weeks between Pakistan’s lawyers at Allen & Overy and Broadsheet’s lawyers at Crowell & Moring.

Broadsheet has asked Pakistan to immediately pay the following amounts: US$1,180,799 in respect of further interest owed by Pakistan on judgment debts, accrued after the issue of Broadsheet’s third party debt order on partial payment by funds received from United National Bank on December 31, 2020; US$40,677 being the balance of the judgment debt remaining unsatisfied; US$5,889 interest accrued on the balance of the judgment debt being and continuing to accrue at the daily rate of US$267.72 and Broadsheet’s enforcement cost currently standing at around US$800,000.

The exchanges show that Pakistan’s lawyers have told Broadsheet’s lawyers that the government of Pakistan desires to resolve the matter without the need for further enforcement action and cited Covid pandemic as the reason why there has been a delay in obtaining instructions from the NAB. But Broadsheet’s lawyers have threatened that further court enforcement action will take place – like the previous freezing orders – if the long overdue judgment debts not paid. An email from Allen and Overy explained why there has been a delay from Pakistan’s end and why their client needs more time: “Our clients received your letter, which superseded your letter of 18 January 2021, late on Friday night. The Pakistani administration does not operate at the weekend and inter-departmental approvals, which are necessary in this instance, take longer than a week to obtain. The severity of the pandemic situation in Pakistan also means that the Pakistani administration operates a reduced service.”

Pakistan government’s legal representative had told Broadsheet’s lawyers that they will respond “as soon as we can” but Broadsheet’s lawyers said they have been left with absolutely no alternative but to commence further enforcement action against the government of Pakistan.

They added: “Bearing in mind the significant publicity about this case in Pakistan, we find it extraordinary that your client continues to delay and further continues to ignore the orders of the High Court.”

In a letter sent from London to the NAB headquarters on January 24, 2021 reference Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Case No. 12912001, Broadsheet set out what it has incurred in seeking the enforcement of Mr Justice Teare’s quantum and costs orders (sealed 25 October 2019 and 29 November 2019 respectively). This was in reference to nearly $29 million that Broadsheet seized at the United Bank Limited’s London branch through execution proceedings against the bank on December 31, 2020, pursuant to Deputy Master Lay’s order of December 17, 2020. The letter explained to the NAB and Allen & Overy that Pakistan government failed to honour the orders and judgment of London and then Broadsheet had to go get enforcement orders from the court and as a result legal costs jumped.

Broadsheet’s lawyers have counted the legal costs as following: Legal costs US$791,199 (research: $58,928; advice to client: £93,852; Service issues and dealing with FCO: $27,666; dealing with third parties: $47,016; work on documents: $262,075; communication with counsel: $59,561; Communication with the court; $5762; correspondence with Allen and Overy: $16862; and internal discussion: $219,472.

A spokesman for Broadsheet’s lawyers said that Broadsheet repeatedly made the NAB aware of Broadsheet’s endeavours to enforce Mr Justice Teare’s Orders and have kept them apprised of their increasing liability for costs and interest. He said that NAB’s inability to satisfy its liability to Broadsheet in full, only serves to prolong matters and further increase Pakistan’s liability.