Fakhar visits Iran baseball facilities

LAHORE: Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Member at Large Baseball Federation of Asia/President Pakistan Federation Baseball, visited Iran to see the development of baseball in Iran and the ground being prepared for the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup.

He was accompanied by Amaid Kazmi, Director Youth Development Pakistan Baseball Federation, Indian Baseball Federation President Krishnamurthy and Secretary General Harish Kumar.

Fakhar, accompanied by the President of the Iran Baseball Federation and representatives of the Indian Baseball Federation, visited the Karaj Baseball Stadium where the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup will be held.