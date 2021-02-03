Pakistan seeks Belarus market

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ambassador in Minsk Sajjad Haider Khan discussed trade and investment opportunities with Honourary Consul of Greece and Romania in Minsk Pavel G Topouzidis, a statement said on Tuesday.

Topouzidis is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tabak Invest, and the owner of Korona Chain Stores.

Highlighting the quality and price competitiveness of Pakistani exportable commodities, Khan suggested that the Korona Stores across Belarus should provide Pakistan an opportunity to export home textile products, rice, Himalayan Pink salt products, Kinnow and denim products. Besides, potential for import of tobacco and marble was also discussed.

Expressing gratitude for the briefing, Topouzidis assured of kick-starting import of basmati rice and Himalayan salt products in the near future.