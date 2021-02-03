FDE institutions observing Kashmir Solidarity Week

Islamabad : The educational institutions of the federal capital which fall under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are observing ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to highlight the Kashmir issue and atrocities of the Indian occupational forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The educational institutions while displaying banners and placards are holding photo exhibition, screening of video documentaries, playing popular Kashmiri songs, Mushairas on Kashmir Solidarity Day, essay writing competitions and holding talk-shows to depict history of Kashmir issue and current plight of the Kashmiri people.

“The observance of Kashmir Solidarity Week will enable our students to know more about struggle for freedom in the Occupied Kashmir and make them aware of brutalities of the Indian forces,” Principal of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, I-9/1, Farida Yasmeen said. She also heads a committee which was establish to monitor activities being held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Holding such events will also help in keeping the young generation about Kashmir issue with emphasis on violation of human rights.

The FDE institutions while holding Kashmir Week events with enthusiasm have also been continuing routine academic activities. The events will continue till February 5 when the Pakistani nation and Kashmiris across the world observe Kashmir Solidarity.