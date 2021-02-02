Anti-people PM didn’t resign despite Jan 31 deadline passage: Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said the Jan-31 deadline had passed, but the vote-stealing, tyrant and anti-people corrupt prime minister had not resigned yet. In response to Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s statement, he said here on Monday the Jan-31 deadline had passed, and now the PM should prepare to face the long march by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He said flour, sugar, medicine, gas and electricity prices had gone beyond the reach of the general public. He said the government should prepare itself to face the wrath of people’s power. He said 5 million houses could not be constructed, 10 million jobs could not be given, petrol prices could not be reverted back to its previous leve; of Rs58 per litre. Fraud, forgery, commission and looting of national resources continued by the selected and his allies. He said the PDM would end this dark era so that the people could breathe.