Tue Feb 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2021

PM, COAS discuss internal, external security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday discussed the matters relating to internal and external security in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to a brief statement issued by the Prime Minister Office, the Chief of the Army Staff called on the Prime Minister. ISI DG Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting. “Matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting,” says the statement.

