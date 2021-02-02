close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
Our Correspondent  
February 2, 2021

PM Imran Khan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa discuss internal, external security

Our Correspondent  
February 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday discussed the matters relating to internal and external security in a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to a brief statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Chief of the Army Staff called on the prime minister. Director-General ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting. “Matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting,” says the statement.

