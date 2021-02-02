Mardan students protest raise in fee

MARDAN: Hundreds of students of different colleges staged a protest rally against the increase in the BS semester fee by the Abdul Wali Khan University administration.

The rally was staged at Bacha Khan Chowk outside the Government Postgraduate College in Mardan. The rally was led by Abbas Khan, Shabbir Khan, Shahzad Khan, Waqar Swati, Hussain Khan, Yasin Khan, Bacha Khan and other student leaders.

Holding banners inscribed with their demands, the students chanted slogans against the university administration. The angry students blocked the road at Bacha Khan Chowk for traffic for hours.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that universityadministration had increased BS semester fee from Rs2,800 to Rs4250.The poor students, the protesters said, cannot pay the fee, demanding the university administration to decrease the semester fee for poor students. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.