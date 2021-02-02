Two ‘serial rapists’ arrested, remanded for three days

Police on Monday arrested two men who are believed to have been involved in raping women during house robberies. Law enforcement officials found out about the “serial rapists” after a mother of three showed up at a police station to file her complaint.

The suspects were arrested during an operation near the Lyari Expressway. Their latest victim identified both the men. Officials said the detainees were named Tariq and Abdullah, adding that weapons and looted valuables were also recovered in the raid.

Police said the two men were involved in raping women during house robberies, adding that the suspects had admitted sexually assaulting the mother of three at her house in Taiser Town’s Ali Muhammad Mengal Goth on January 7.

Officials said the suspects had impersonated policemen to enter the woman’s house and then raped her at gunpoint. She had filed her complaint against the two men at the Surjani Town police station a few days ago.

Following the registration of the FIR, officials investigated the case and also had a sketch of one of the suspects made, which helped in tracing and arresting both the men. Later, a West district judicial magistrate remanded them in police custody for three days. Their latest victim identified them as the men who had raped her during robbery. The judge ordered the investigating officer to get the suspects’ DNA test results and present a report in the next hearing.