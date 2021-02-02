Shaukat Khanum gets 2nd PET-CT imaging machine

LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore, inaugurated its 2nd PET-CT imaging machine.

The induction of PET-CT with 128-slice CT makes Shaukat Khanum Lahore the first facility in the country to have two scanners at one site, backed by an onsite Radio Pharmacy and Cyclotron. This is in keeping with SKMT’s pioneering status of introducing PET hybrid molecular imaging in Pakistan in 2009.

At this occasion, Dr Humayun Bashir, consultant Nuclear Medicine at SKMCH&RC told that with two scanners, the Nuclear Medicine Department Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore has an enhanced capacity to meet molecular imaging needs of today and prepare for tomorrow’s advances. “There will be a definite decrease in waiting time for the patients. New scanner is placed in new building with easy access which results in limited contact with the usual hospital environment.” Describing the features of the new PET CT machine, he further added that the enhanced CT features of the machine deliver high quality images faster with less radiation dose. The astonishing TF technology boosts PET images with swift acquisition and reconstruction.

SKMCH&RC has been serving and helping the cancer patients for more than twenty-five years now. Its PET-CT imaging machines at the Lahore and Peshawar hospitals have been the stepping stone in the diagnoses and treatment of innumerable cancer patients.