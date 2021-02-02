Kashmir declamation contest

Islamabad:Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir urged the youth to keep raising their voices against the Indian atrocities in the India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Mr Afridi was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the declamation contest ‘#speakforfreedom’ organised by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in collaboration with Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir here Monday.

Mr Afridi was of the view that while India was ruled by one of the most extremist political forces, it had still projected its image of a shining country in the world. He urged the youth to use the internet and social media platform to raise voice for the Kashmiris and also to spend time to educate themselves on the history and evolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Earlier at the inauguration ceremony of the declamation contest, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said that the power of the people was more powerful than those in power. She lauded the people of IOJK for standing up for their rights in the face of brutal atrocities committed by the occupying Indian forces. She called on all Pakistanis, especially the youth, to play their role in highlighting the atrocities committed.

Former diplomat Naghmana Hashmi urged the youth to continuously enhance their knowledge about Kashmir and be able to logically argue for the Kashmir cause based on facts and figures.

President IRS Nadeem Riyaz said that Kashmir was one of the most longstanding items on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. He said that Pakistan had always provided and will continue to provide moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.