Two of a family shot dead over enmity

SIALKOT: Two members of a family were shot dead over old enmity at Kassowal village on Saturday night. Reportedly, accused Riaz, Ali Hassan and Qasim stormed into a house in Satra police limits and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Khizar Hayat and his maternal uncle Shabbir were killed on the spot while Khizar’s wife Razia Bibi and daughter Wafa sustained injuries. The police have registered a case. Meanwhile, DPO Asad Hassan Alvi has taken notice of the incident and sought detailed report about the incident from the concerned police officials.

FIVE HELD WITH KITES: Police on Sunday arrested five people with thousands of kites and string roles. Hajipura police arrested Ammar from Bhatta Chowk with 2,500 kites and 200 roles of string, Adnan with 22 kites and Ali Hamza with five kites and roles of string.