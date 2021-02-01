Operation launched against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, in operations against the adulteration mafia in different districts of the province, destroyed hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy and substandard food items, while several units were sealed for violating hygiene norms.

According to the Food Safety Authority, a food safety team in Hangu District set up a roadblock last night during which more than 300kg of unhealthy chips were recovered from a vehicle and heavy fines were imposed on the owners.

According to the authority, various food related businesses were also inspected in Dera Ismail Khan.