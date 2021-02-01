PM takes calls from public today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer questions from the public directly on Monday (today) evening, says Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz in a tweet. According to him, the PM would answer questions. People may dial phone number: 051,9210809, which will become functional at 4pm.