Qureshi hopes new US admin will play role in Kashmir solution

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday expressed hope that the new US administration would play its role for solving the Kashmir issue.

While talking to the media here, he said the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was not an internal matter of India, but a globally recognised dispute. Basic human rights were being violated in the valley, Qureshi said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir had been made a jail for last 17 months by the Modi government.

Despite restrictions, the international community was well aware of brutalities being committed against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.

Contrary to history, now the international media was very much vibrant on the issue of IIJOK. The foreign minister said that the human rights organisations were expressing concerns on human rights violations in the occupied valley.

The organisations were criticising India for brutalities in Jammu and Kashmir, he pointed out.

About Daniel Pearl murder case, the FM said that the government would file a review petition. He, however, hoped that family of Daniel Pearl would get justice.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said that peace in Afghanistan was not only a wish but a priority of Pakistan. "The peace in Afghanistan will lead to peace in the region," he added. He hoped the new US government would bring more improvement in peace process.

About India, the foreign minister said there was no backdoor diplomacy or chance of bilateral trade with India. He added that Pakistan shared a dossier, containing all proofs of Indian involvement in incidents of terrorism, with United Nations and some other international bodies. "We apprised world that India was trying to destabilise Pakistan through terror incidents," said Qureshi.

The foreign minister also said that he, along with Chinese diplomats, would receive doses of vaccine, at Islamabad International Airport, on Monday.

A special plane of Pakistan Air Force left for China to bring back first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

Initially, the vaccine doses would be given to frontline workers, he said. He hoped that vaccine would help save people’s lives.

Qureshi urged masses to follow precautions against the pandemic, adding that Pakistan would control pandemic. He said that the world was acknowledging Prime Minister Imran for smart lockdown policy against COVID-19. Qureshi said that all political parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had different narratives. The PDM lacked any clear narrative, he said, adding that the PDM was fighting for its own survival. The political parties in PDM were disappointed and the unnatural alliance was about to collapse, he added. Qureshi said that masses had rejected politics of protest demonstrations. The incumbent government had no threat from the PDM in parliament, he added.

The government was all set to fight no-confidence motion politically, democratically and in parliamentary manner.

The foreign minister said Pakistan enjoyed deep-rooted and historic friendly ties with Saudi Arabia, which had always supported Pakistan. It helped Pakistan in balance of payment and provision of oil.

About Broadsheet inquiry, the foreign minister said that the PTI government had nothing to do with it. He, however, added that the government wanted a transparent inquiry. The inquiry commission would make things clear, he added.

During its two-and-a-half years, the PTI government achieved numerous successes at diplomatic level. For the first time in history, economic diplomacy was activated to attract foreign investment, he added.

He also visited some parks, constructed for citizens’ recreational activities. He also attended a Chehlum and condoled with the grieving families.