Khanpur canal desilting from today

Rawalpindi : Khanpur canal desilting project will be launched today (Monday) and water supply from the dam to cantonment areas will remain suspended for 10 days therefore the residents have been advised to use water carefully.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood talking to this agency informed that the project would be completed till February 8 but, the water supply from the dam would become normal by February 15. He asked the residents to use water carefully, store water, and not waste it to cover up the entire period of 10 to 15 days.

He said the board would try to meet water demand through tube wells.

The board supplies water from the Khanpur Dam to Chur, Misrial Road, People’s Colony, Tench Bhatta, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and other areas.

To a question, he said that RCB would pursue its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the resident.

RCB under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas had also disconnected a large number of illegal water connections.

To another question, he informed that there were over 52,000 water connections in RCB areas. He said, in case of any complaint, the citizens can contact water supply branch at 9274401-3, 0332-4141321 and 0323-5690710.