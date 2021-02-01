Vegetables, chicken, fruits prices register upwards trend

LAHORE: Prices of vegetables, chicken and fruits register upwards trend after a brief period decline. Besides increasing trend, overcharging continued as temporary phase of Sahulat Bazaar ended. Weekly Sunday Bazaars have reopened, but business activity remained slow as people were unaware of the reopening of the bazaars. The price of chicken registers sharp increase. The price of white meat has increased by Rs74 per kg during the last fortnight. The price of live chicken bird increased by Rs43 per kg during this time.

The rent of benches used by vendors in Shadman Sunday bazaar has been increased by three times from the rates charged a year ago. The town management has given contract to a new contractor for supplying benches. The contractor is charging Rs150 per bench from a vendor which was previously Rs50 per bench. The vendors alleged that the town management got money from the new contractor. The contractor has to give a cut to the town management therefore, he recovers this money from the vendors, they alleged. The price of chicken meat, for live bird, has increased by Rs21 fixed at Rs191 per kg, while it was sold at Rs200 to 210 per kg, and meat by Rs42 per kg, at Rs289 per kg, and was sold Rs300 to 350 per kg. The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs6 one per kg, fixed at 24 to 26 per kg, B-Grade Rs20 to 22 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, potato white reduced by Rs4 per kg, was fixed Rs16 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, and C-grade at Rs32 to 34 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs270 to 275 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 360 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs265 to 270 per kg, and Ginger Thai and Chinese price was declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs255 to 260 per kg, and sold at Rs320 to 400 per kg. Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. Biter gourd was gained by Rs42 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 187 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg. Spinach farm reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, spinach local by Rs2 per kg, fixed at 28 to 30 per kg, both sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

Zucchini farm was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and Zucchini long by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Lady finger was gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs230 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs300.

Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs175 to 182 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 320 per kg, B-grade by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of pea was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was unchanged at Rs65 to 67 per kg, not available, carrot fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs upto 30 to 40 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs10 to 12 per bundle, sold at Rs20 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Turnip was unchanged at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

Radish was gained by Rs3 one per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold Rs20 to 30 per kg.

Beetroot was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Mongray was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Mustard leaves were reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Sweet Potato was gained by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs46 to 140 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs60 to 110 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs140 to 200 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs78 to 81 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs40 to 42 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 70 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was gained by Rs2 per piece, fixed at Rs16 to 17 per piece, sold 10 to 15 to 20 per piece.

Price of Pomegranate local was not fixed but sold at Rs300 per kg, Bedana fixed at Rs360 to 370 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs205 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg, Daneaydar fixed at Rs200 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Guava A grade was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade at 47 to 49 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

Musami was fixed at Rs53 to 95 per dozen sold at Rs80 to 150 per dozen.

Kinow Special was gained by Rs15 per dozen, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, Kinow A grade was fixed at Rs64 to 67 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 140 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs45 to 47 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 100 per dozen.

Friuter A grade was fixed Rs80 to 83 per dozen sold at Rs130 to 150 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs210 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.