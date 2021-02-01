Man held for killing brother over property dispute

Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his brother over a property dispute. A man, Qasim Khan, son of Nazeer Khan, was shot dead in the Pirabad area on December 1 last year. Police said the victim’s brother had initially claimed that the deceased was killed over offering resistance during a mugging bid, after which they registered a case against an unidentified person.

Police claimed that it was revealed during the investigation that the victim’s own brother was behind the murder. Investigators said they found out that Qasim’s brother Hashim Khan had paid Rs1.5 million to a killer, Gulab Khan, to murder his brother.

Police added that later, Hashim sent Gulab to Lahore and told him to hide there. However, he paid Rs200,000 to another suspect Zahid Rana to kill Gulab there. Police said Rana had been arrested in Lahore and the Karachi police arrested Hashim after Rana confessed to the murder of Gulab and informed the police investigators about Hashim’s involvement in the two murders.

As the Karachi police was informed about it, they arrested Hashim. Police said the suspect had admitted the crime, saying that he killed his brother over a property and business dispute. Further investigations are under way.