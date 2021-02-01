Imtiaz Sheikh lambastes Centre for petrol price hike

Calling the federal government’s actions tyranny, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Sunday condemned the Centre’s decision to increase prices of petroleum products.

Taking to The News, he said it was the third time in January that the federal government dropped the petrol bomb on the people. He said the rulers in the federal government were not aware of the economic constraints and hardships of the people.

Regarding the claims of the federal government about improvement in economy, the provincial energy minister asked who was deceiving the prime minister by telling him about economic improvement. He added that economic prosperity was only visible in the people surrounding the PM and for the rest, lives had become miserable due to the two-and-a-half-year rule of the federal government.