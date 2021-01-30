Centre for Online Learning set up at Women University

PESHAWAR: Women University Swabi is set to launch Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first dedicated Center for Online Learning at its campus.

In a press statement, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi said that the university was the first in the province to take this step, adding that online and blended learning is the future of academics.

“The academia is now swiftly transitioning towards the online and blended learning systems,” she added. She said that at the center, all the lectures of faculty would be recorded and those would be available to all the students at the university portal 24/7. In the first step, the facility will be available to the university students and in the next step, the university will expand it to the other students as well.

The university has also established its official YouTube channel and it contains the profile of every teaching department. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information & Higher Education Kamran Bangash also lauded the university’s initiative and assured support from the government.