Machinery soon for TMA Bara, says official

BARA: A senior official of Khyber tribal district has said that machinery will be provided to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) soon.

He said that the shortage of the staff would also be met. Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir was speaking as chief guest at a function to inaugurate 10-day cleanliness drive with the collaboration of Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA). The deputy commissioner said the billion tree plantation drive would be launched in Khyber soon.

"It is our duty to ensure clean and green environment," he said, adding that Khyber district will be developed like the other cities. Mehmood Aslam said that action would be taken against the shopkeers for using the polythene bags. Sartaj Nabi Afridi, SRSP Khyber Coordinator Sartaj Nabi Afridi, TMO Bara Amir Zeb, Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Mohammad, Tehsildar Bara Ghuncha Gul Mohmand, Syed Ayaz Wazir, Malik Syed Marjan Afridi and others also spoke on the occasion.