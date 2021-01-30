close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
January 30, 2021

Lost glory

January 30, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Unkempt park’ (Jan 24) by Shakir H Shamim. Previously, this park was a real thrill for joggers, walkers, nature lovers and children. But now this place has become quite unsafe for families due to its broken boundary walls.

Also, the authorities haven’t thought about adding anything to the park for the entertainment of visitors. No one knows what plans the CDA has regarding this park.

Mohammad Nauman

Islamabad

