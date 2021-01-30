PU extends admission forms submission date

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has extended dates for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Science / Arts Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

A PU spokesperson said that the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private/improve division and additional subjects’ candidates is now 10 February with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 11 February to 17 February, 2021.

All regular and private candidates have been informed that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. It was also informed that the candidates having compartment in BA/BSc were also eligible to submit their admission forms online as per schedule issued.

All those candidates who are appearing in Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-1 Annual Exam 2020 shall be eligible to appear in Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-II Annual Exam 2021, without waiting for the results of Part-I 2020 exams.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary exam 2020 are eligible to appear in annual exam 2021, in lieu of supplementary exam 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19). The exams will start from April 8. Meanwhile, Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the result of MSc Zoology Part-II Annual Examination 2020. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.