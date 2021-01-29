ISLAMABAD: Abdul Latif Afridi, president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), and Khushdil Khan, vice-chairman of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), have expressed reservations about the appointment of Justice (R) Azmat Saeed as head of the Inquiry Commission for the Broadsheet scandal.

They said the retired Judge remained an active member of the Panama case bench of the Supreme Court and held the office of deputy prosecutor general, NAB, at the time of Broadsheet agreement, during General Pervez Musharrafâ€™s regime. He may not be able to maintain his neutrality while acting as the head of the Inquiry Commission.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the bar leaders also expressed concern over inordinate delay in hearing and disposal of the Foreign Funding case.