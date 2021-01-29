close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

Islamabad : Kashmir solidarity day was observed at Islamabad Model College for girls (PG) F-7/4, Islaabad in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education on Thursday.

The function started with recitation of the Holy Quran followed by Naat. Principal Sualeha Jabeen Faculty Member and students attended the function. Vice Principal Madam Iffat Khalid offered Special prayer for oppressed Kashmiri people and martyrs and express solidarity and unity with the people in their fight for self-determination and struggle for freedom.

A documentary was presented highlighting ongoing freedom of struggle of Kashmiri‘s and brutalities suffered by them over the years. Students paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs by singing songs. The function concluded with the recitation of national anthem.

Latest News

More From Islamabad