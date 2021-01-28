‘PDM looters’ innings will end soon’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) is a bunch with vested interests, whose members are not sincere with each other and no good could be expected from them for the masses as well.

The confusion of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz was noticeable. These views were expressed by central vice president and PTI’s Central Secretariat administrator Zahid Hussain Kazmi in a meeting with president and former premier of AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and party leaders from Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the looters inning in the PDM was about to end soon. “Like Gilgit-Baltistan, the PTI will for government in Azad Kashmir as well. Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the atrocities against Kashmiris all over the world,” he noted.

Kazmi said Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman had caused irreparable damage to the Kashmir struggle, but now Prime Minister Imran Khan for the first time drew the attention of the world and the United Nations to the fundamental issue of two nuclear powers, which was also recognised by the United Nations. He said the PTI government marks the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 every year under the leadership of Imran Khan and voice of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination will be raised again this time.