tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Panjgur is the most populous district of Balochistan and, unfortunately, has the worst road infrastructure. The authorities haven’t done anything to repair broken roads. These dilapidated roads are one of the main reasons for an increase in the number of fatal accidents. The Balochistan government is requested to take immediate action to repair these roads.
Bebarg Ameer
Panjgur