Thu Jan 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2021

Dr Faiza condemns MTI ordinance

Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Vice Chairperson Ex-MPA Dr Faiza Rasheed condemns MTI ordinance, adding that their party is against privatization of all government assets including PIMS.

She was addressing a protest against the privatization of PIMS here. “These institutions are made by taxes of public, without their consent how you can sale their assets,” she said. “Instead of providing more health facilities to poor public, this government is snatching health facilities from pours,” she added.

