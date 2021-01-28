Auschwitz child victims honoured 76 years on

Warsaw: The more than 200,000 children killed by Nazi Germany at Auschwitz were honoured on Wednesday in online ceremonies marking the liberation of the camp which has come to symbolise the Holocaust.

Survivors sounded the alarm over the modern-day dangers posed by the resurgence of racism, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial at a 76th anniversary event. "Do not let us down," Auschwitz survivor, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, now 95, said in an appeal to young people for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "Do not allow the memory to be distorted and poisoned by the ugly resurgence of xenophobia and anti-Semitism.