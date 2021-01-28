close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
UN rights chief seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka generals

Geneva: The UN human rights chief on Wednesday called for an International Criminal Court investigation into Sri Lanka’s Tamil separatist conflict and sanctions against top generals and others accused of war crimes. Michelle Bachelet accused Sri Lanka of reneging on promises to ensure justice for thousands of civilians killed in the final stages of the 37-year separatist war that ended a decade ago.

