All set to launch serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’

LAHORE:Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi of 7th Sky Entertainment are ruling the entertainment fraternity of Pakistan with terrific content catering to both momentary and mass audience.

The dynamic duo is all set to launch their most heartwarming serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’. The basic premise of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ revolves around Hammad (Feroze Khan) a young boy from a lower-middle-class background falling in love with Mahi (Iqra Aziz). They meet, love blossoms, and part ways due to the huge class and cultural difference. ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ also features another powerhouse performer Junaid Khan as the parallel lead. ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ marks the collaboration of ace director Syed Wajahat Hussain with 7th Sky Entertainment for the fourth time. Written by the legendary writer Hashim Nadeem Khan; ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbass, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig and Sohail Sameer.