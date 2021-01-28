Shoe factory, two houses catch fire

LAHORE:A fire broke out in a shoe factory in Farrukhabad, Shahdara on Wednesday. Cause of fire could not be known until the filing of this report. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and contained the blaze. The second floor of the factory was completely reduced to ashes. No casualty was reported. Meanwhile, fire broke out in two houses, one in China Scheme and another in Niazi Adda, Kot Kombo.

Beggars arrested: Lahore police claimed to have arrested beggars during operation and registered 815 FIRs against them. Around 334 beggars were arrested by Sadar Division police, 313 by Model Town Division police, 257 by Civil Lines Division police, 275 by City Division police, 197 by Cantt Division police and 191 beggars were arrested by Iqbal Town Division police. Around 1,567 beggars, including 805 men, 760 women and two transgender were taken into custody in collaboration of Child Protection Bureau and Social Welfare department.

accidents: Eight persons were killed and 911 injured in various road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 835 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 534 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals.

Dolphin: CCPO Lahore gave away appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the Dolphin team for apprehending a robber. The robber was on his way after looting a family in Ichhra when a Dolphin team arrested the accused on Zaildar Road and recovered a mobile phone, Rs25,000 cash and a wallet from his possession.