Secretaries transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.

Jafar Ali Khan, Deputy Secretary Regulations Wing (S&GAD), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Punjab Governor Secretariat while services of Safiullah Khan, OSD, have been placed at the disposal of DG Anti-Corruption Establishment for further adjustment.

M Saleem, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Information & Culture Dept and Anjum Naveed, Deputy Secretary (Planning & Culture) Information & Culture Dept replaced each other. Capt (retd) Tahir Zafar Abbasi has been posted as Additional Secretary Transport vice Naeem Iqbal Syed already transferred and posted as Secretary Provincial Transport Authority on deputation basis.

Mehr Shahid Zaman, Additional Secretary Local Govt, has been transferred and directed to report Services and General Administration Dept (S&GAD) for further orders while Masood Ahmad, Special Judicial Magistrate Pakistan Railways Multan, has been granted pro forma promotion to the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner/Deputy Secretary w.e.f. April 27, 2019.

Meanwhile, DC Jhang Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has been transferred and directed to report Services and General Administration Department for further orders. Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Lahore Saman Rai has been transferred and posted as Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab replacing Aslam Dogar already transferred and posted as Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Lahore.