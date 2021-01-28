38 more die from COVID-19

LAHORE:Around 38 COVID-19 patients died and 497 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Wednesday, the death toll reached 4,646, while confirmed cases reached 155,214 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,704 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,862,710 in the province.