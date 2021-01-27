Punjab CM to head new development authority

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has given the approval for the establishment of a new development authority in Lahore to further develop its upscale neighborhoods, reports Geo News.

The new authority, named the Lahore Central Business District (CBD) Development Authority, will be set up under the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority Ordinance 2021.

As per the drafted Ordinance, seen by Geo.tv, the development authority will have the power to acquire and hold property, both movable and immovable, and to carry out development in posh areas.

The city already has the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), which overlooks development and planning in the Lahore district. But the latest authority will be headed by a chairman who, as per the Ordinance, will be Chief Minister Usman Buzdar himself.