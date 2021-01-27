PM to okay wheat procurement proposal for next season in Punjab: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senior and Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said various proposals are being considered for the procurement of wheat at the government level for the next season in Punjab and efforts will be made to procure wheat and flour in more comprehensive manner to disburse to the flour mills.

Addressing a meeting here Tuesday, the senior minister added that such a system will be evolved which ensures maximum direct benefit of procurement of wheat at the government level to the common man.

He said Punjab provides wheat and flour to all the provinces as country’s “food basket” and from here the wheat goes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan every season. He said the final approval of next year’s wheat procurement policy would be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to whom recommendations were being sent. Abdul Aleem Khan said in this high-level meeting various proposals have also been prepared for stabilising the prices of wheat and flour so that the citizens would face minimum difficulties.

He said the Punjab government has to bear heavy financial burden on the purchase of wheat every year and keeping in view the past experience, various measures are being considered for procurement of wheat and supply to flour mills which will be finalised soon.

He indicated that new policy would be applied to the forthcoming wheat procurement drive in Punjab.