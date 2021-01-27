What we owe to each other

Why do people hide the fact that someone in their family has tested positive for Covid-19? This particular habit can put other people that come in contact with the infected person at great risk. In Pakistan, one of the reasons for the spread of the virus were the people who came from abroad and started attending family functions without completing the quarantine period. Many people who come from abroad tested positive for the virus. But, they ignored SOPs and continued to meet their friends and family members, putting their lives in danger.

Also, a majority of people don’t follow SOPs inside mosques. It is the responsibility of each individual to tackle the deadly coronavirus and ensure that people are safe and healthy.

Majyd Aziz

Karachi