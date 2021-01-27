HEC told to check online exam possibility

Islamabad : Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has taken notice of the student protests against in-person exams and asked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to check the possibility of online exams during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Shafqat Mehmood said the decision regarding examinations was the domain of the universities.

He, however, asked the HEC to consult university vice-chancellors on online exams and see if that was possible given special circumstances this year.

The minister said universities should also assess whether they had the technical ability to conduct exams for all students. “No one can be left behind.”

The minister said it was also necessary to ensure that the online exam system is not misused to get easy grades.