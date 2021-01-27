Pitch behaved unpredictably: Iqbal Qasim

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim said on Tuesday that Pakistan selected a balanced side for the first Test match against South Africa, but the National Stadium pitch behaved surprisingly on the first day, which put Pakistan in a difficult position at 33-4 at stumps.

“But a good partnership could steady the ship. So the performance of Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan is crucial,” Iqbal, a veteran of 50 Tests, told ‘The News’.

He said that Azhar and Fawad should establish a long partnership. “Rizwan, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf should chip in to give Pakistan a lead. Otherwise, giving visitors a hefty lead may well be the last nail in the coffin for Pakistan,” he warned.

Iqbal suggested that captain Babar should not ask for a heavy roller on the wicket on second day, because the behaviour of the wicket is not good.

He said a light roller would be suitable for Pakistan’s first innings. “The wicket is uneven and the ball is keeping low as well as jumping off the surface, clearly showing that the wicket has not been prepared properly. Imran Butt’s scalp was a clear sign as the ball jumped off the surface and kissed the glove.

“A heavy roller would further deteriorate the condition of the wicket and batting would become more difficult,” he said.

He stated that Pakistan bowled well and took full advantage of low bounce.

He said that the game is wide open despite Pakistan having lost four wickets. “On the second day they should bat with patience and try to occupy the crease for long hours,” he said.

He observed that chasing 250 runs in the fourth innings would be a challenge for Pakistan. “Therefore, they should try to take lead in the first innings,” he said.

He said that South Africa’s pacers and spin bowlers would try to exploit the unpredictable behaviour of the wicket.

He was of the view that the team which reads the wicket well and play according to the condition will have more chances of winning.