Meghan Markle, Prince Harry believe they could help King Charles, William as royals face major crisis

Prince Harry "thinks they’ve been proven right, that the institution needs reform, transparency and younger leadership"

Royal insiders have revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believe they could help steady the royal ship amid ongoing crisis surrounding Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Speaking to the Closer, the royal insiders said, “Harry has become increasingly convinced that the Royal family is facing a “constitutional crisis”, and that he and Meghan could help steady the ship.”

“Between Andrew’s arrest, the Jeffrey Epstein fallout, the reputational damage and the lack of working royals in their thirties and forties, he thinks there’s a genuine vacuum. He believes they could fill it,” the close confidant said.

Archie and Lilibet doting father, who plans to visit UK with Meghan in July, is said to view the current turmoil, particularly the arrest of Andrew, as proof that the “monarchy needs renewal, fresh faces and global relevance.”

The source went on saying, “He thinks they’ve been proven right, that the institution needs reform, transparency and younger leadership.”

The fresh claims came after a royal expert said that Harry and Meghan appear to have sent Prince William and Kate a 'secret message' with their recent trip to Jordan.

Royal author Ingrid Seward claims Meghan and Harry’s trip to the Middle East appears to be part political, part message – “and is it a secret message to William and Catherine, or a blatant one?

“Of course, they [the Sussexes] wouldn’t have known what was going to happen [with Andrew] when they planned the trip, but the not-so-secret message is: ‘We’re here, we can help, we can do this with you’ – and that can only work to Harry and Meghan’s advantage.”

The expert added, “It is very possible there could be a personal royal truce and a reunion in that sense.”