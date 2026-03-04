Royal family all set to show unity as King Charles 'plans abdication'

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and other senior royals will join King Charles

The British royals are all set to show they are united amid claims King Charles plans to step down as monarch within 12 months.

The palace has announced that Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and other senior royals will join King Charles next week to show unity within the Firm.

The Majesty Magazine shared palace announcement on X, formerly Twitter handle which reads, “NEW: The King and Queen, accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, will attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey next Monday, 9th March.”

The magazine further tweeted, “NEW: The King and Queen, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, will host the Commonwealth Day Reception at St James’s Palace next Monday, 9th March.”

The annual event will be taking place at Westminster Abbey with 1,800 guests in attendance.

Earlier, a royal expert claimed that King Charles will hand over the throne to his elder son Prince William within 12 months amid health concerns.

According to Rob Shuter, the insiders have claimed that King Charles health is set to be official reason, however, they said “the real strategy is protecting the crown.”

Citing the close confidant, the expert says: “Royal whispers are growing louder that King Charles III will hand the throne to Prince William within the next year — with health cited as the formal and carefully managed explanation.”

He further said, “There has been no public announcement, no constitutional motion, no palace confirmation. But multiple sources insist that conversations about succession timing are no longer hypothetical.”