China achieves breakthrough in high-speed satellite-to-ground laser communication

China has successfully achieved a significant breakthrough by testing a laser communication link between a high-orbit satellite and the ground, achieving a two-day data transfer at 1 gigabit per second over a distance of more than 40,000 kilometres.

The primary objective of satellite-ground laser communication research focuses on two main areas: increasing downlink speeds to handle arguing data volumes in specific scenarios and improving long-term real-time communication capabilities in high-orbit environments. These advancements are crucial for space systems and cutting-edge interactive tools.

The successful collaboration between the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Electronics and the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications forged a robust laser connection between an observatory in southwestern Yunnan Province and a geosynchronous satellite.

The recent development enables satellites not only to transmit data immediately but also to receive complex commands in real time, opening avenues for transforming high-orbit satellites from passive data relays into intelligent processing centers.

Recent experiments have confirmed the deep-space communication capabilities of ground stations. These technologies provide a mature engineering model set for future large-scale applications. Furthermore, laser communication offers up to 1,000 times the bandwidth of conventional systems, resolving data bottlenecks and achieving remarkable results for high-resolution remote sensing.