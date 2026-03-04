Savannah Guthrie receives exciting update in mom Nancy abduction case

“We’re aware of it and we’re looking into it, just like any other piece of evidence.”

US TV host Savannah Guthrie has received an exciting news in her mother Nancy abduction case one mother after disappearance.

The Today co-host has received a major update in the case following her visit to mom’s residence on Monday.

As per the PEOPLE, Sheriff says investigators are 'Definitely Closer' to finding the suspects in nancy Guthrie's abduction case.

Sheriff Chris Nanos gave an update on the investigation one month into Nancy search.

Savannah’s mother went missing from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1.

In an interview with NBC’s Liz Kreutz, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos when asked whether investigators are “any closer to finding a suspect or suspects,” replied, “I think that investigators are definitely closer.”

The police officer further said, “We’ve got a lot of intel, a lot of leads, but now it’s time to just go to work.”

He continued, “We’re aware of it and we’re looking into it, just like any other piece of evidence.”

“We’re looking at that vehicle as well as hundreds of thousands of other vehicles that were out driving at that time of day,” he added.

Nanos said, “We have information on this case that we think is going to hopefully lead us to solving this case, but it takes time.”

The report further says when asked whether police would eventually solve the case, Nanos replied, “Absolutely.”