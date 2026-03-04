Young Sebastian Bach: Wild photos from his long-haired rock star era amid Christina Applegate confession

Sebastian Bach's younger rock-pop days won Christina Applegate attention

Sebastian Bach, a rocker of the band Skid Row, in his young rock-god era often stole the limelight for his long-haired style and magnetic appearance.



His personality was so appealing that Christina Applegate – the Dead to Me star – in her memoir You With the Sad Eyes admitted that she dumped megastar Brad Pitt for the rock star when she was 17 years old.

"I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row."

The event was the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, where Applegate was the presenter and brought the Oscar-winning star as her date, who she said was yet to enter the A-list stars.

"I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn’t yet THE Brad Pitt."

Stunned by Bach's aura, Applegate said she felt rebellious, and when the award show ended, she left with the Skid Row rock star instead of Pitt.

"I felt so powerful and sure of myself for once that when the awards show was over, I left with Sebastian Bach, not Brad Pitt."

Looking back at the incident, Applegate admitted in her book that she regretted her decision.