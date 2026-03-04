Rob Rauscha steps away from reality TV after 'The Traitors' triumph: 'It's not a life I want'

Rob Rausch is planning to quit reality TV just days after winning The Traitors.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 27-year-old shared his plans to leave the world of fame.

When Jimmy asked Rob if he would ever go on another reality show, he replied, “You know, I think I wouldn’t count it out, but it’s not really something I’m dying to get back into, to be completely honest with you."

The host then asked, “What if Jeff Probst calls?”

“You know, I do like Survivor,” Rob replied. “So, maybe one day. Maybe one day.”

In another newly released interview, the Love Island star admitted that fame is “not great” for his mental health.

“To be honest, this is not great for my mental health in any way, shape, or form. It’s been stressful. I haven’t been home for more than three days in probably two months, just traveling around and doing stuff for this, and it takes a toll on my mental, but also my physical,” he told Interview magazine.

Rob further said, “I haven’t been to the gym. I haven’t been in a routine. I’m eating very sparingly, in and out. And that’s not a life I really want."

"I don’t know if TV is good for me. But then another part of me is like, ‘Well, Rob, just stick it out. Try to get on more shows, do this for five years, then you can settle down.’ But it’s like, when does that end?” he added.